Florida animal clinic starts blood drive for dogs

An emergency animal clinic in Florida has started a blood donation drive -- for dogs.During the summer, sick dogs often need blood for heatstroke and an increase in snake bites. Veterinarians in Pasco County, Florida say they have patients needing blood about 40 to 50 times a day.To meet demand, the clinic asked for dog donors to supply blood. The process takes a few minutes, and the dogs always get treated like heroes."He has never been sedated or anything like that. He jumps up here. He donates awake, and we make it a very positive experience, loving on him," said veterinarian Holly Sacramone. "Kind of telling him how good he's being, giving him lots of kisses and everything like that."In return for their life-saving blood, the dog donors get free heartworm and flea treatment, plus a snakebite vaccine to strengthen their blood.