Huge pod of dolphins spotted off Laguna Beach

You've probably heard of a horse stampede, but whale watchers got an incredible show when pod of dolphins began to "stampede" off Dana Point in Southern California.

A wild dolphin befriended a fisherman off an Irish island, rolling over in the water to get a nice belly rub and a scratch on the nose.

A school of dolphins was seen keeping lifeguards company off the coast of Malibu this holiday weekend.

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. -- A massive pod of dolphins was spotted off the Orange County coast, creating quite the majestic sight.Chuck Patterson filmed the dolphins on one side of the boat just off Laguna Beach on Sunday. He estimated more than 100 dolphins were surrounding the boat, with most of the mammals sticking on one side as it raced up the coast.Patterson said he was driving the boat for hydrofoil surfing when the dolphins started following in his wake."They seemed super happy, you could really feel the energy," he described.