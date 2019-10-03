California family rejoices after being reunited with their dog found 3 states away

It was a wild reunion for a family in Orange ocunty, California, after their lost dog was found three states away.Bella was found in Las Cruces, New Mexico by college student Juan Treto who fostered her for six weeks.He took Bella to get checked out and discovered the dog was chipped. It turned out Bella had traveled 700 miles from her home in Southern California.Jessica Smith, the dog's owner, said she thought her family would never see Bella again."I have two daughters and they have been heartbroken. It's like a dream. I've heard of situations like this but not states away," Smith said.Bella was returned to her original family. It's not clear how she made it that far.Treto said he is happy Bella found him and that he could help reunite her with her family.