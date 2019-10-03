Pets & Animals

California family rejoices after being reunited with their dog found 3 states away

By ABC7.com staff
It was a wild reunion for a family in Orange ocunty, California, after their lost dog was found three states away.

Bella was found in Las Cruces, New Mexico by college student Juan Treto who fostered her for six weeks.

He took Bella to get checked out and discovered the dog was chipped. It turned out Bella had traveled 700 miles from her home in Southern California.

Jessica Smith, the dog's owner, said she thought her family would never see Bella again.

"I have two daughters and they have been heartbroken. It's like a dream. I've heard of situations like this but not states away," Smith said.

Bella was returned to her original family. It's not clear how she made it that far.

Treto said he is happy Bella found him and that he could help reunite her with her family.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsorange countyanimaldoglost pet
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Registered sex offender goes missing in Fresno County
Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to several women in Fresno Co.
Data shows how basic universal recipients in Stockton spent free money
Not just Ukraine, Trump now calls for China to probe Bidens
Deal reached on Las Vegas shooting lawsuits
Trump denies suggesting moats, spikes to secure border
How Fresno's new LED street lights are brighter, safer, and saving money
Show More
No DUI charges for truck driver in Fresno County fatal crash
Knife attack by employee at Paris police HQ kills 4 officers
Crews battling fire at mansion in Tulare, no injuries reported
CAL FIRE captain killed in head-on crash in Gustine
Man wearing Halloween mask steals from Visalia jewelry store
More TOP STORIES News