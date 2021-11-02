gift ideas

You can pay off someone's PG&E bill as a gift this holiday season

It's an unusual but practical gift that someone in your life just might appreciate.
By Joyeeta Biswas
EMBED <>More Videos

You can pay off someone's PG&E bill as a gift this holiday season

FRESNO, Calif. -- Did you know you can give someone the gift of energy?

A new PG&E program allows you to help pay the energy bill of a friend, neighbor, college student, or local business.

It's an unusual but practical gift that someone in your life just might appreciate, especially at a time when many families are struggling to make ends meet.

The Gift Payment program works much like a gift card. You decide on what amount you want to pay, complete a form, print it out and include it with your check or money order made payable to PG&E.

You can find the form here.

If you have no one specific you want to send this gift to, you can also make a general donation to PG&E's Relief for Energy Assistance through Community Help (REACH) program.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyenergyholiday shoppingpg&egiftsacts of kindnessholiday gift guidegift ideas
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GIFT IDEAS
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
'Baskets of Hope' supports families of babies with Down syndrome
Company selling bottled air from UK for $33
Buying made in the Valley products this Christmas
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Show More
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
More TOP STORIES News