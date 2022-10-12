3 Philadelphia police SWAT officers shot serving warrant; suspect killed

The officers are hospitalized in stable condition.

One officer was shot in the hip, another in the leg, and the third in the chest.

PHILADELPHIA -- Three SWAT officers serving an arrest warrant were wounded and a suspect was killed during a shooting in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 8th and Brown streets.

Officers were serving a warrant on a suspect wanted for homicide and other violent offenses.

Police say the 19-year-old suspect tried to exit the rear of the home. He fired at the officers who were in the backyard and the officers fired back.

One officer was shot in the hip, another in the leg and the third in the chest.

The officers were taken to Jefferson University Hospital. They are listed in stable condition.

The murder suspect was also shot. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In audio from police radio obtained by 6abc Action News, one of the injured officers called in after being shot.

"We got two officers shot. We are en route to Jefferson Hospital...let them know, I'm shot in the hip. My partner is shot in the leg," the officer said.

Video from Chopper 6 showed police officers bringing out children from the home.

Chopper 6 showed police officers bringing out children from the home.

Moments later, officers took two people away in handcuffs including an adult male.

Officers took two people away in handcuffs including an adult male.

Several officers arrived at Jefferson Hospital to check on the wounded SWAT members.

Several officers arrive at Jefferson Hospital to check on the wounded SWAT members.

The suspect was wanted for a homicide that occurred in August, police said.

Though a barricade situation was reported during the incident, police say there was never a barricade as the suspect tried to flee the home.