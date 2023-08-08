Access Plus Capital moving to historic Physicians Building, providing resources to small businesses

Over the past decade, the historic Physicians Building has been used for a variety of businesses, including doctors, attorneys and more.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Over the past decade, the historic Physicians Building has been used for a variety of businesses including doctors, attorneys and more.

Now it will be the new home of Access Plus Capital, a nonprofit mission-based small business lender, that provides resources to small businesses and community organizations.

"We're creating opportunity for small businesses to be able to come in, get the financial support that they need whether that's an affordable loan, the business coaching that they need to expand or start a business," President of Access Plus Capital, Tate Hill said.

According to Lee Ann Eager, CEO and President of the Fresno County Economic Development Corporation, this move creates a bright future for downtown Fresno.

"We're bringing opportunities here," Eager said. "We're growing faster than any other place in the state of California. We are bringing those opportunities to every person that wants it."

Downtown Barber Shop in downtown Fresno is one of the 900 businesses that Access Plus Capital has helped between Bakersfield and Stockton.

"They made the process a lot easier with their team, coming to me where I was at and filling out the paperwork," owner of Downtown Barber shop, Victor Negrete said.

Businesses affected by the Bitwise closure may also find this new space helpful.

"This business certainly helps in," Eager said. "Do you need a loan? Do you need additional assistance? Are there things that the state of California might be able to help you with? They can come here and get that kind of help in moving forward."

Eager encouraged anyone trying to start a business to reach out for help from Access plus capital.

The Physicians Building location provides easy access to other resources like city hall, which is just across the street, where people can apply for a business license. County offices are also nearby to register a business name.

Access Plus Capital expects to be fully moved into this historic building by the fall of this year.

