Sierra Unified and Pine Ridge School District closed due to power outages

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- School campuses in Sierra Unified and Pine Ridge School District were scheduled to return to in-person learning today, but that has been delayed due to power outages caused by high winds.

RELATED: PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoffs impacting Valley due to high winds

Pine Ridge School District officials say power was cut at 1:30 am.

Both Sierra High and Pine Ridge School were originally set to return to in-person learning back on January 5, but due to a county health request over COVID-19, the school had to wait until today.

RELATED: Accuweather Forecast: High Wind Warning

These outages come due to high wind gusts moving through in the area, which is also posing an increased risk for damage to the electric system and fires.
