Pinova plant fire: Evacuation issued after fire reignites at Georgia plant

BRUNSWICK, Ga. -- An evacuation was issued after a large fire reignited at a Georgia plant on Saturday, officials said.

The fire was first reported around 7 a.m. local time at a Pinova plant in Brunswick, Glynn County, on Georgia's southeast coast

County officials updated shortly before 10 a.m. that the fire had been contained and the state fire marshal and the Environmental Protection Agency responded to inspect the scene at the plant, which manufactures resin.

County officials updated later Saturday afternoon that the fire at the plant had reignited. Those within a mile radius of the plant have been advised to shelter in place due to wind conditions, while those within a 1/2-mile radius have been told to evacuate, county officials said.

The evacuation was issued "due to the large amount of smoke and the wind conditions," which are blowing the plume across the marsh onto St. Simons Island, Glynn County spokesperson Katie Baasen told ABC News.

It is unclear how many people are impacted by the evacuation. Red Cross was setting up a temporary shelter in the region.

Multiple fire crews have responded to the scene and state fire crews are conducting air drops to help extinguish the blaze.

No injuries have been reported due to the fire, Baasen said.

The cause of the blaze is unclear.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.