Central California Blood Center, Big Fresno Fair team up for 'Pint for a Pass'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the 13th year, the Central California Blood Center is joining forces with the Big Fresno Fair for the annual Pint for a Pass Blood Drive.

The drive is now underway, and you can help save a life with a simple blood donation.

The Central California Blood Center must collect between 5,000-6,000 pints of blood a month to meet the needs of our Valley community.

This drive is also a chance for you to get your hands on some great merchandise before the Big Fresno Fair opens its doors to the public on October 4.

All donors will receive a "Buy One, Get One Free" admission voucher redeemable for this year's fair, plus be automatically entered to win concert and horse racing tickets.

You can donate blood from 5 am to 4 pm Tuesday at the Commerce Building at the Fresno Fairgrounds.

The full drive runs at any Central California Blood Center location.

