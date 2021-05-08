pet adoption

Rescue dog from Fresno wins hearts with gorgeous smile

6-year-old Shortcake's face just curls into a smile naturally and she knows how to use it.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A dog stealing hearts online with her smile has roots here in the Central Valley.

Meet Shortcake, a pit bull now living in southern California, and known for her cute little smile.



Her face just curls into that expression naturally and she knows how to use it.



Her owners say the 6-year-old girl actually hates going on walks and will try to use her smile to charm them into letting her stay on the couch instead.

Shortcake found her happy new home here in Fresno.



She was adopted from the Fresno Bully Rescue five years ago and has loved almost every moment since - except maybe those walks!

You can follow Shortcake on her Instagram account.

