Evacuation order downgraded for Planada, residents able to return home

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The evacuation order that had been in place for Planada residents in Merced County has been downgraded.

Residents of the Merced County town will now be able to return home.

Sheriff Vern Warnke downgraded the evacuation order as flooding is beginning to recede in the area.

Residents will still be under an evacuation warning.

Officials are urging the public to proceed with caution while returning to their homes and keep an eye out for floodwater and potholes caused by the storms.

Residents are also asked not to drink tap water until further notice.

The atmospheric river that hit the Central Valley this week greatly impacted Planada and other parts of the North Valley.