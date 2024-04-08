Planada post office reopens more than 1 year after flooding

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was a celebration in Planada as the small community's post office finally reopened following last year's devastating flooding.

One by one, people made their way back into the Planada Post Office on Monday.

For longtime resident Lana Spurlock, it feels like a homecoming.

Spurlock's family has a history with the post office.

A photo shows her father-in-law in front of the building after he built it in 1932.

"I've walked to the post office forever and all that time having to drive to Merced, and everything," explained Spurlock.

Spurlock, along with dozens of other people living in Planada would travel almost ten miles to the city of Merced to pick up their mail.

But not anymore.

In January 2023, flood waters washed through the Planada community, displacing people, and flooding businesses, including the post office.

Action News previously reported, USPS does not own the building.

The delay for operations was due to construction.

From the floors to the roof, officials say everything inside has been repaired.

But what's remained the same are the original P.O. Boxes.

Congressman John Duarte represents the area.

In a statement he says he was in constant contact with USPS during the reopening process.

"I look forward to the post office returning to its full capacity as a retail and package center very soon," Duarte added.

Delia Quintero has lived in Planada for over ten years.

She used to work at the post office, keeping the space tidy and polishing the brass p-o boxes.

She says it was heartbreaking to see the building destroyed after the flood.

But she's happy to be able to walk through her small community and see the post office employees working again.

"It feels, it's going back to normal now that we have our post office," said Quintero.

