Planada post office still closed amid growing frustration from locals

On Wednesday afternoon, crews were seen working inside and outside of the post office on Broadway in Planada.

PLANADA, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been one year since floodwater destroyed several Planada homes and businesses, including the local post office.

Since then, people from Planada have had to travel to a post office in Merced. It's the only way they can pick up and drop off their mail since the post office in Planada remains closed.

"It's very frustrating for all of the people that live in Planada because if they have simple mail, they have to go pick up or drop, they have to go to Merced instead of having this place be open to help the community here," said Planada resident and business owner, Alex Mohamed.

The closed doors are a grim reminder of what happened that night one year ago.

These pictures show his business after the flood water tore through his store, Mercado Latino.

Floodwaters devastated several parts of Merced County.

From flooded Elementary schools to people being rescued by boat to entire communities covered in water, people are still reeling from the aftermath of the severe weather.

"It was devastating. There's still a lot of people that are working on their houses, and it's been a tough year," said Planada resident Cesar Cisneros.

USPS officials said the post office in Planada is not owned by the US postal service.

Action News reached out to representatives.

They declined our request for an interview but did send over a statement that says in part:

"We are just as eager as the public to return to our space when it is safe to do so. Repairs are currently being made by the owner. No reopening date has been set."

Still, people are hopeful the doors will open again soon.

"I've been watching the repairs of the post office. I go by there any time I see some construction going on. Sometime this week, the front door was actually open, and I looked in, and I can see the boxes were already reinstalled," said Planada resident Daniel Chavez.

