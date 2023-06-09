Planet Vegan is making a major comeback with its own brick-and-mortar location.

Planet Vegan to open storefront in Fresno after food truck explosion

Just under one year ago, the local vendor's food truck and trailer exploded at First and Shaw in Northeast Fresno.

The truck went up in flames, and the co-owner Joe Ellis was rushed to the hospital with severe burns.

The small business will be taking over a spot at Park Place at Palm and Nees Avenues in Northwest Fresno.

When running the food truck, the owners specialized in serving up plant-based menu items, including burgers that made some wonder if they were actually made with meat.

On social media, they thanked the Fresno Community for all the love, support, and patience.

Following the explosion, the local food truck community and Valley residents raised tens of thousands of dollars to help Ellis recover.

A GoFundMe reached more than $70,000.

The other co-owner, Mike McElroy, tells us he hopes to have the new place open during the summer.