Planet Vegan to open storefront in Fresno after food truck explosion

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been more than 18 months since a popular Fresno food truck went up in flames and injured two people, including the co-owner.

Now, Planet Vegan is just days away from opening its own brick and mortar location.

Planet Vegan is opening its restaurant in Northwest Fresno after more than a year of rebuilding and tremendous support from the community.

"We just wanted to bring the vibes and show love to the city," explained Michael McElroy, Co-owner of Planet Vegan.

The positive vibes for Planet Vegan come after a dark and difficult time in June of 2022.

An explosion destroyed the popular Fresno food truck injuring two people, including co-owner Joe Ellis who suffered severe burns.

But the food truck community came together to support one of their own and now the small business will open its first storefront Saturday off Palm and Nees.

"Starting from the truck, coming to a facility, a storefront, just man, it's great," added McElroy.

McElroy is excited to show off all the new location has to offer, giving Action News a sneak peek before the grand opening.

"I just wanted to bring the downtown feel to northwest Fresno, on the walls we got some marvelous paintings by one of the best mural artists in Fresno by the name of Omar Huerta," added McElroy.

And if you are wondering what will be on the menu, one of their more popular items will be making a return.

"Everybody misses the galaxy fries, that's the number one item that everybody hits me up on or asks or says that they miss," said McElroy.

Action News featured those fries during Dine and Dish months before the fire, along with plant-based burgers that customers couldn't believe were not real meat.

The menu for the new restaurant also includes a sourdough burger, and a double decker burger, served up Planet Vegan style.

The owners say they are not stopping with just one location.

"In the future we plan on franchising the business, just growing, seeing how things go with the first location and going from there," explained McElroy.

For the grand opening, there will be plenty of specials and possibly some freebies that will be taking place this Saturday at 12 pm.

Action News was told that Ellis is in good spirits and plans on joining the Planet Vegan team in the near future.

