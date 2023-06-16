Playland officially reopens to Fresno community

Playland in Central Fresno has officially reopened to the public following several years of renovation.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Playland in Central Fresno has officially reopened to the public following several years of renovation.

That includes a coat of paint, revamped walkways, and new rides like a giant Ferris wheel and a 100-foot swing.

The company Helm & Sons Amusements was brought on by the board of Playland to help refurbish the theme park.

The grand reopening of the beloved theme park happened at noon Friday.

Tickets cost $25 for general admission and $20 for kids seven years old and younger.

Anyone who stops by Friday will get a free bounce-back ticket.

That means you can come back anytime for free the rest of the year.