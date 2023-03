Many law enforcement officials and community members took part in Saturday's Fresno Polar Plunge.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One of the coolest events returned to Millerton Lake.

Many people took the time to dress up in a costume and take the plunge into a chilly Millerton Lake.

All proceeds benefit Special Olympics Northern California, which provides various programs to children and adults with disabilities.

Our very own Action News Anchor, Amanda Venegas, emceed the event.