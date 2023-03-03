WATCH VIDEOS

polar plunge

Registration open for 2023 Fresno Polar Plunge benefitting Special Olympics

The Polar Plunge is one of the largest local fundraisers, and each person tries to raise $125 or more.

Friday, March 3, 2023 7:11PM
Grab a buddy, wear a costume and jump into Millerton Lake to raise money for the Special Olympics.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You could soon take a dip in the freezing lake for a good cause.

Registration is open right now for participants.

The Polar Plunge is one of the largest local fundraisers, and each person tries to raise $125 or more.

The Special Olympics in our area serves 26,000 athletes in the region with programs and activities.

It brings together community members to show support of our Special Olympics athletes and programs.

"It's all a big party," says Molly Marquez. "It's a really fun event with this recent storm. It might be a little more polar than it has been in past years. But again, you can go into the water as far as you want. You don't even have to go into the water if you want to. Just come out and show your support."

The annual polar plunge event at Millerton Lake is on Saturday, March 18th.

You can sign up online right now.

