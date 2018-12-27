Police hunt teen involved in stabbing in central Fresno

Police are on the hunt after a young man in his late teens stabbed another teenager in central Fresno on Thursday evening.
The two teenagers were in an altercation when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim at about 5.30 p.m. near Shields and Valentine.
The victim was transported to hospital, where he was found to be suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was last seen fleeing northbound.
Detectives are on the scene and are investigating the case.
crimestabbingFresnoFresno - Central
