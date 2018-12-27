Police hunt teen involved in stabbing in central Fresno

A stabbing took place in central Fresno. Police are on the hunt for the suspect.

Police are on the hunt after a young man in his late teens stabbed another teenager in central Fresno on Thursday evening.

The two teenagers were in an altercation when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim at about 5.30 p.m. near Shields and Valentine.

The victim was transported to hospital, where he was found to be suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was last seen fleeing northbound.

Detectives are on the scene and are investigating the case.
