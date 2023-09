Police are investigating an overnight shooting near a business in Clovis.

Police looking for suspect involved late night shooting in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating an overnight shooting near a business in Clovis.

Police say they responded to a shots fired call just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday near Shaw and Willow avenues.

Investigators say the shooting happened in the parking lot of the "Hook and Ladder lounge".

Officers did not find any victims but did find blood at the scene.

There is no description of the shooter at this time.