Police investigating shooting in East Central Fresno

Police are investigating a shooting in East Central Fresno that injured a woman in her late twenties.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police say the woman was with a group of people last night in front of a home on East White near Cedar Avenue when a group of men walked by.

After a brief conversation, someone fired off some shots and one of the bullets hit the woman in the leg.

Paramedics took her to the hospital and police say she will be OK.

Investigators say the suspects took off in a car, but they do not have a good description of it yet even though they say the victim is cooperating with the investigation.
