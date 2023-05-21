Fresno Police officers involved in collision, 3 people taken to the hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two police officers and a woman were taken to the hospital after a crash in Central Fresno.

Authorities say two officers were in a marked patrol vehicle headed to a call for service at 5:30 Saturday evening.

As the officers were driving east on Belmont, another vehicle heading west made a left-hand turn from Belmont onto Fulton Street.

The two cars collided and the patrol vehicle crashed into a tree.

Both vehicles had a green light.

The two officers had minor injuries and were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The woman driving the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials say they do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

The intersection of Fulton and Belmont is expected to reopen by 7:30 p.m.