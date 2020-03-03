Politics

Andrew Janz and Jerry Dyer both feeling confident with campaigns

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Although very different, Deputy District Attorney Andrew Janz and former Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer have some similar goals: to make the city more business-friendly and tackle the homeless crisis.

But it's their method of solving problems that are contrasting.

The two agree on one thing: the heartfelt gesture of kissing babies and shaking hands.

Janz took his newborn baby to cast his vote last week, and Dyer and his wife brought their newest granddaughter when they voted.

Dyer said he made a promise to keep things clean, and he did.

"We've held true to that and over the last nine months," Dyer said. "We've worked hard seven days a week I've campaigned."

Dyer has pulled out all the stops, including a commercial featuring Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

But the star power has been reciprocated by Janz and his repeated shout outs on social media by local NBA player Quincy Pondexter.

Janz is also rallying support from Rapper Fashawn. During a concert in the Tower District last weekend, the rapper also called him onstage to encourage voters to choose Janz.

As far as fundraising, Dyer has exceeded Janz in a big way. Dyer said he'd raised $950,000 Monday to Janz's $320,000.

But Janz said his lack of big money is a testament to what his entire campaign has been about, which is average people making a difference.

No matter the outcome, both candidates insist they've given the campaign their all.

"I'm not nervous at all," Dyer said. "I've played a lot of sports, and I always left it on the field. And I've left everything on the field in this campaign."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsvotingelectionsthe mayor
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father shoots son in apparent murder-suicide at Hanford home
Man killed, 2 others injured in crash at Tulare County line, CHP says
Video, confessions, witnesses prove who carried out "racist killing spree" in Fresno
Health officials in Washington state report additional COVID-19 deaths
Amy Klobuchar ends campaign, will endorse Joe Biden
Fight breaks out after babysitter refuses to give baby to intoxicated parents
3 injured, including 2 teens, in head-on DUI crash in Fresno Co.
Show More
Gov. Newsom speaks in Bay Area as part of statewide school tour
Franchisors & freelance workers fight AB5
Chris Matthews retires from MSNBC, cites comments to women
Tulare Co. health officials: No evidence of coronavirus in isolated patient
Consumer Watch: Protecting yourself when making purchases
More TOP STORIES News