Civil rights activist, Dolores Huerta, among several arrested during protest in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several protesters brought the Fresno County Board of Supervisors meeting to a standstill Tuesday morning.

Eight people were arrested, including activist and founder of the National Farmworkers Association Dolores Huerta.

The issue is Fresno County caregivers are demanding more money.

Dozens of union members attended Tuesday's board of supervisors meeting, but as it wrapped up, protesters blocked the exit.

They then began to fill the hallway and protested the 10 cents proposed raise by the County.

The County caregivers are asking for a dollar raise and are calling the County's proposal an insult and racially motivated.

Caregivers say they've gone ten years without a raise and current negotiations have gone on for about a year.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says six of the eight people arrested were issued a citation for a misdemeanor charge of failing to disperse after being ordered to do so. Once given the ticket, those six people were released.

Deputies say two other people were arrested for obstructing a doorway of a public business establishment and resisting arrest which are both misdemeanors. They were booked into the Fresno County Jail and are expected to be released this afternoon, according to the Sheriff's Office.
