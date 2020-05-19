Councilmember Luis Chavez proposes new changes to Fresno's shelter-in-place order

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno City Council member Luis Chavez is offering up a proposal to modify the City of Fresno's shelter-in-place order on Monday.The proposal outlines five changes to the stay-at-home order, including opening dine-in areas at restaurants.Fresno County has applied for "regional variance" from California's stay-at-home order, which Gov. Gavin Newsom said most of the state's 58 counties now qualify for.If the county is approved, it would be eligible to move further into Phase 2 of the opening business, such as dine-in restaurant services. The council member told Action News the county should be close to getting the state's approval soon.Chavez's proposal "highly encourages" seniors, those with pre-existing conditions and vulnerable groups, to continue sheltering in place, with limited trips out in public.Meanwhile, all other residents would be required to wear face masks and follow social distancing while in stores or other enclosed public places. Residents would not have to wear a mask while exercising or in an open space.The proposal also would remove the $1,000 or jail penalty for not following the shelter-in-place order. A person could still be fined in extreme cases of threatening the city's public health.Chavez also proposes the city commit $10 million to the county's efforts to increase testing and contract tracing for the coronavirus.For the proposal to pass, Chavez would need three other council members to approve it, and for Mayor Lee Brand to sign-off.