Politics

Indian lawmakers fight with shoes and slaps at meeting

EMBED <>More Videos

Indian lawmaker's fight goes viral as 'shoe brawl.'

NEW DELHI, India -- Two lawmakers in India are waiting to see if they will be disciplined after they got into a fight during a meeting.

Footage of the altercation, dubbed the "shoe brawl" by Indian media, shows MP Sharad Tripathi beating state assembly member Rakesh Singh Baghel with his slipper after an argument over the placement of names on a foundation stone for a new project. Baghel retaliated by repeatedly slapping Tripathi.

In India, shoes are considered unclean and using one as a weapon is seen as especially offensive.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicscaught on videoindiaus world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fresno deputies searching for man wanted for shooting
Rock slide closes part of Highway 41 into Thursday
Power restored after outage left thousands in the dark in Madera
Man walks into grocery store, stabs woman in throat
ACLU sues after students' quotes removed from yearbook
Family wins civil lawsuit accusing Fresno police officer of 'excessive force'
Fresno man left to die in an alley, deputies say
Show More
Porterville man arrested after teen girl's body found in orchard
Fresno native among those killed in Kenya helicopter crash
Crews monitor high flow rates on Kaweah River
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Valley water agencies say they're prepared for high rainfall
More TOP STORIES News