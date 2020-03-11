Jerry Dyer set to be Fresno's next Mayor after Andrew Janz concedes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Fresno police chief Jerry Dyer is set to be the city's next mayor.Dyer's closest competitor, Andrew Janz, conceded the mayoral race to him on Wednesday afternoon in a Facebook post."A few minutes ago I called Jerry Dyer to concede and congratulate him. Thank you to all of my supporters and volunteers for believing in me and my campaign. Even though the race is over, I will never stop fighting for a more inclusive and prosperous Fresno," he wrote in the post.