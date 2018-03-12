ENVIRONMENT

Judge: Trump administration violated law over smog findings

FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2011 photo, a stretch of California State Route 99 corridor in Fresno is shown busy with traffic. (AP - Gary Kazanjian)

By SUDHIN THANAWALA
The Trump administration violated federal law when it failed to meet a deadline to identify all parts of the U.S. that don't meet air quality standards for smog, a federal judge ruled on Monday.

U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam ordered the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to complete the designations by the end of April.

His ruling was for two lawsuits, including one filed by California, 13 other states and the District of Columbia.

The EPA had until October 1, 2017, to designate what parts of the country were in and out of compliance with tougher smog standards adopted during the Obama administration.

The states' lawsuit said smog can cause or aggravate diseases including heart disease, bronchitis and emphysema, and the new standards would save hundreds of lives each year.

The designations trigger a process that forces polluted regions to take steps to improve air quality.

An email for comment sent to the U.S. Department of Justice was not immediately returned.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a statement on Monday that the state will "closely monitor" the EPA to make sure it meets the court's order.

"We stand ready to do what's necessary to ensure that the EPA does not shirk its legal responsibilities," he said.

The EPA acknowledged that it violated the Clean Air Act by failing to issue the air quality designations by the October 1 deadline, but said it was moving fast and would complete the process no later than April 30, according to Gilliam's ruling.

Gilliam rejected the states' request that the EPA move faster on some designations and make all designations effective immediately.

Becerra and Democratic officials in other states have repeatedly clashed with the Trump administration over its push to loosen environmental regulations.

Becerra was joined in the smog suit by the attorneys general in Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington state. Minnesota's Pollution Control Agency also joined the suit.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsair qualitycourt caseenvironmental protection agencyenvironment
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ENVIRONMENT
10 breathtaking National Park Service experiences
Get into national parks for free on Saturday 9/22
Calif. becomes first state to bar restaurants from automatically handing out plastic straws
Drink up: schools add water filling stations
This company is no longer paying for employees to eat meat
More environment
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News