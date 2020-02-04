News ways to help voting participation in Fresno County arrive

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Over 460,000 ballots arrived at the post office on Monday morning."It's just exciting for Fresno County," says Fresno County Clerk Brandi Orth. "I think it's a great way to provide better service to the voters."Orth says that this year, everyone is getting a ballot in the mail without having to request one.Now you'll have the option to mail it in, drop it off in one of the secure boxes, or go to one of the centers."One of our big messages in all this is the voters are in charge," Orth said.With everyone getting a mail ballot, this does mean there will be fewer places for you to cast a vote.In previous voting years, there were a couple of hundred polling places. They will be replaced by about 50 voting centers.However, they'll be open longer and will be able to help any Fresno County voter no matter where they live."We are trying to make it as painless as possible and really mailing back your ballot or dropping off your ballot, it's probably easy as it can get," Orth said.If you are going to be sending in your ballot, it's free to mail.By dropping it off in one of the bins, that does save the county about 66 cents.Orth is looking forward to a higher voter turnout, saying other states have seen an increase. She also is encouraging people to vote early."I hope people will participate," Orth said. "It's there for them. As a United States Citizen, what a great honor it is to be able to vote and help shape their government."