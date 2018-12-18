GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Partial government shut down could affect thousands in Yosemite, Oakhurst

EMBED </>More Videos

Partial government shut down could affect thousands in Yosemite, Oakhurst

By
OAKHURST, Calif. (KFSN) --
A partial government shut down seems likely, and it could impact thousands of National Park and U.S. Forest Service employees.

If your headed to Yosemite National Park, however, Visitor Center employees say you may not even notice.

"They are planning to be open, all the restaurants, and the facilities and the lodging will be open. NPS we understand will have limited staffing. Like we said the guests won't even know whats happening," said Visit Yosemite CEO, Rhonda Salisbury.

President Trump is seeking $5 billion from Congress to start on the border wall.

A partial government shutdown could happen if they don't come to an agreement, however, White House officials said on Tuesday they've identified other funding sources for the project to possibly avoid a shutdown.

Kent Tracy, co-owner of Love Café in Oakhurst, says he's not concerned for his business, but more for the others in the mountain community that could feel the hit if Yosemite National Park is affected.

"Our small business, we seem to have a good little clientele. People who have established business, we probably won't feel a huge hit, but the town over all Air Bnb, anytime there's a problem with the park, it effects the community," Tracy said.

Yosemite Park Officials aren't certain if or what will happen if there is a shutdown.

The last time the park was impacted was in January.

The park remained open despite the shutdown, however, they were minimally staffed

Along with the National Park Service, more than 400,000 federal employees deemed essential would continue to work without pay during a partial shutdown.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernment shutdownthe white housecongressemploymentyosemite national park
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
A look back at recent government shutdowns
Schumer calls Trump wall threat 'temper tantrum'
President Trump signs budget deal ending government shutdown
Congress to miss midnight deadline for shutdown
More government shutdown
POLITICS
Trump Foundation to dissolve, donate assets amid NY lawsuit
Vietnamese refugees in San Jose fear potential deportation
A look back at recent government shutdowns
Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke to leave Trump administration
More Politics
Top Stories
South Valley shooter may have been connected to murder of Lindsay man
Man shot and killed, Fresno Police ask for help finding a suspect
8-year-old killed by train was urged by mother to crawl under train and cross tracks, police say
Family who sold building to Central California Food Bank tours facility
Fresno unified students with special needs will return to newly renovated classrooms
South Valley shooter stole his ammunition from a Tulare Walmart
Porterville woman in custody after murdering her boyfriend with hammer
'Nothing could prepare me for what I've seen': witness recalls seeing 8-year-old get hit by train
Show More
A look back on Penny Marshall's career
Trump Foundation to dissolve, donate assets amid NY lawsuit
Police: Man tried to pay for McDonald's with bag of weed
Dad tried to drown his 6-month-old daughter in pond: Police
Vietnamese refugees in San Jose fear potential deportation
More News