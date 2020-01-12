Politics

Majority of Americans disapprove of how Trump handled Iran conflict, ABC News poll shows

President Donald Trump smiles while speaking at a campaign rally, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON -- The majority of Americans disapprove of the way President Donald Trump handled tensions with Iran and feel less safe after a U.S. missile strike killed a top Iranian general, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll.

The poll, conducted Friday and Saturday, shows that 56% disapprove of Trump's handling of the situation with Iran and 52% believe the country is now less safe after General Qassem Soliemani's death.

"This suggests that despite Iran appearing to deescalate after a rocket strike on U.S. bases in Iraq caused no fatalities, this has not been a "win" for the President, nor has the American public's view on the crisis softened," Ipsos concluded.

Yet when it comes to attitudes on the conflict with Iran, partisanship drives opinions. An overwhelming 87% of Republicans approved of Trump's handling of Iran, and 54% say they feel safer. Among Democrats, 90% disapproved and 82% felt less safe.

It's unclear how Trump's handling of Iran will impact the impeachment process, which is expected to resume this week, and the 2020 presidential race.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.u.s. & worldpresident donald trumpiran
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mariposa County Sheriff: 2 bodies found on houseboat on Lake McClure
Detectives at a roadblock with finding details in Huron shooting
New Jersey mom says she got used diapers in Amazon shipment
Gov. Newsom to deploy 31 disaster specialists for earthquake recovery efforts in Puerto Rico
Family mourns Army-bound teen shot to death in Fresno
Juvenile shot while driving near grocery store in Central Fresno
Clovis firefighters battle two house fires in less than 12 hours
Show More
Under pressure, Iran admits it shot down jetliner by mistake
New NC bill requires high school students to take personal finance course
Police looking for man who shot at car in Central Fresno Saturday morning
Fresno State students to see road closure upon return from winter break
Gov. Newsom blocks release of Fresno Co. murderer David Weidert
More TOP STORIES News