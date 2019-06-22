Politics

President Trump delays ICE raids for 2 weeks

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

SAN FRANCISCO -- President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he has decided to delay Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids by two weeks. The raids were expected to take place on Sunday.

The President said that the delay comes after a request by "Democrats".

"At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start!"



The anticipated sweep is expected to be similar to operations that authorities have regularly done since 2003-- which often produce hundreds of arrests.
From CNN Newsource affiliates
