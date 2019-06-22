President Trump delays ICE raids for 2 weeks

The President said that the delay comes after a request by "Democrats".
"At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start!"
The anticipated sweep is expected to be similar to operations that authorities have regularly done since 2003-- which often produce hundreds of arrests.