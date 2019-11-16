Sen. Bernie Sanders talks health care, prison reform at Fresno City College

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Democratic Presidential Candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke to a big crowd of supporters, and a few doubters, at Fresno City College Friday night.Supporters chanted the candidate's name before he spoke to voters about a host of issues, including universal healthcare, education improvements and prison reform.It is the Vermont senator's second stop in California.Sanders focused on the Green New Deal, which tackles climate change, and he promises, will create jobs."We are going to invest tens of billions of dollars in wind and solar energy and other sustainable energies," Sanders told the crowd. "We are going to create millions of jobs, and retrofitting our buildings, so they are more energy-efficient.""Climate Change ...the whole Green New Deal, it would kill the economy," said Andrew Upshaw, a Libertarian who attened the event, told Action News. "You're taxing the American people."Sanders' campaign now heads south for rallies in East Los Angeles and Long Beach.