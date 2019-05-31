politics

Sun-Maid terminates sponsorship with Fresno Grizzlies after controversial video aired during game

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sun-Maid has announced it has terminated its sponsorship of the Fresno Grizzlies after a controversial video was aired at Chukchansi Park on Memorial Day.

Sun-Maid released a statement Thursday:

"Sun-Maid stands by its decision to terminate our sponsorship with the Fresno Grizzlies. This decision is not meant to provide any political perspective whatsoever. It doesn't matter which end of the political spectrum you're on; we have taken this action as we simply believe this is the right thing to do. We have discussed our position with Grizzlies management and wish them well as they manage through this matter."

On Monday, the controversial video aired on the jumbotron between games.

It was supposed to be a patriotic tribute narrated by the late President Ronald Reagan.

But when President Reagan's voice got to the part about "America's adversaries" the video showed a picture of New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez between images of North Korea's Kim Jong-Un and the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

The Grizzlies immediately took to social media to apologize for the video saying it was a mistake and it would ensure nothing like this ever happened again.





Late Tuesday afternoon, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez responded to the controversy on Twitter saying in part: "What people don't (maybe do) realize is when orgs air these hateful messages, my life changes bc of the flood of death threats they inspire."



