Politics

President Trump says California is a disgrace to the country

President Donald Trump attacked California during a rally in Cincinnati Thursday over the number of homeless people living on the streets.

"California is a disgrace to our country. It's a shame. The world is looking at it. Look at Los Angeles with the tents and the horrible, horrible disgusting conditions," Trump told the crowd.

Trump's latest attack on the state comes just days after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill requiring presidential candidates to release their tax returns if they want to appear on state primary ballots. Trump has refused to release his returns.

During the rally, the president also blamed Democrats for crime in the nation's largest cities.

"No one has paid a higher price for the far-left destructive agenda than Americans living in our nation's inner cities," he said.

Trump followed up harsh comments he made earlier this week when he lashed out at Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings, calling his Baltimore-area district a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess." Trump claims Democrats want to help migrants more than their own struggling communities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniahomelessu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coroner: California garlic festival gunman killed himself
Navy identifies Lemoore pilot killed in crash in Death Valley National Park
Hanford Police looking for missing 15-year-old boy
Police investigate shooting that injured two people in Merced
Have You Seen Her: Jasmine Araiza
California kills more shelter animals than nearly any state: study
Police chase ends in crash in northeast Fresno, suspect still on the loose
Show More
NYC gallery owner says he was attacked for MAGA hat
Woman says treatment at SoCal Ulta burned her face
Riverside police: 2 girls found safe in Utah after alleged abduction
Human-trafficking suspect on ICE's most wanted list caught in Detroit
R. Kelly pleads not guilty, denied bail in NYC sex crime case
More TOP STORIES News