David Valadao leads TJ Cox in District 21 primary results

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With 100% of precincts reporting, David Valadao leads TJ Cox in the race for the District 21 seat on the U.S. House of Representatives.
Valadao has 53.1% of the vote and Cox with 36.1% of the vote. Ricardo De La Fuente had 8.3% of the vote.
The top two candidates in the March 3 primary will advance and square off in the general election in November. Valadao is attempting to retake the seat he lost to Cox two years ago.
Valadao released the following statement in response to the results of the primary:
"I am honored to have earned the vote of so many voters across the Central Valley. We built a coalition of Democrats, Republicans, and No Party Preference voters throughout Fresno, Kern, Kings and Tulare Counties who are ready to have Congress start working for them again. From water to trade to the economy, everywhere I go voters want politicians to put aside the partisan fights and get to work on the issues that matter. That's exactly what I plan to do. I look forward to earning voters' support again in November."
