What is Proposition 13? $15 billion school bond on 2020 ballot

In March, Californians will vote on Proposition 13 during the 2020 primary election. Here's everything you need to know about the proposition:

PROPOSITION 13:
A $15 billion state bond measure to fund facilities projects at public schools, community colleges and universities.

SUMMARY:
A "YES" vote will allow the state to sell $9 billion to K-12 schools and $6 billion to split among community colleges, California State University and the University of California schools.

Funds will be prioritized to schools with mold, asbestos and lead in their drinking water.

The measure will allow school districts to use bond funds for preschools, help with schools affected by disasters, and let districts add larger school bonds to local ballots.

Backers say the measure will make it easier for schools to compete for bond money.

HOW DID IT GET ON MY BALLOT:
Backers of Proposition 13 collected enough signatures of registered California voters to qualify it as a ballot measure.

MAJOR BACKERS:
Association of California School Administrators, California State University Board of Trustees, California Teachers Association, California Federation of Teachers, League of Women Voters of California

MAJOR OPPONENTS:
Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association

IMPACT TO TAXPAYERS:
The bond will increase state costs by an estimated $740 million per year for the next 35 years.

