Popular Tower District realtor charged with sexual battery

A popular Tower District real estate agent is facing a sexual battery charge.Prosecutors filed a misdemeanor case against Tom Debey earlier this month after a complaint. Action News uncovered an arrest warrant in which Fresno police detail an alleged attack on a woman at the Tower District gay club Fab.The victim told investigators Debey grabbed her from behind by the hair. She felt pinned down as Debey pressed his body against hers. She didn't report it to police immediately, but people on Facebook encouraged her to report it, partly because Debey has a reputation of initiating unwanted physical contact.She told Action News the incident has turned her into a shut-in because she was already suffering PTSD from an unrelated sexual assault.Police collected surveillance video from Fab and they say it backs up the victim's story. A second woman also tells Action News Debey had similar contact with her on the same night in February.Debey's attorney tells us he hasn't seen the video yet, but he'll be in court with Debey when he enters a plea in June.