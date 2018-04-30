CRIME

Popular Tower District realtor charged with sexual battery

EMBED </>More Videos

Prosecutors filed a misdemeanor case against Tom Debey earlier this month after a complaint. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A popular Tower District real estate agent is facing a sexual battery charge.

Prosecutors filed a misdemeanor case against Tom Debey earlier this month after a complaint. Action News uncovered an arrest warrant in which Fresno police detail an alleged attack on a woman at the Tower District gay club Fab.

The victim told investigators Debey grabbed her from behind by the hair. She felt pinned down as Debey pressed his body against hers. She didn't report it to police immediately, but people on Facebook encouraged her to report it, partly because Debey has a reputation of initiating unwanted physical contact.

She told Action News the incident has turned her into a shut-in because she was already suffering PTSD from an unrelated sexual assault.

Police collected surveillance video from Fab and they say it backs up the victim's story. A second woman also tells Action News Debey had similar contact with her on the same night in February.

Debey's attorney tells us he hasn't seen the video yet, but he'll be in court with Debey when he enters a plea in June.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fresnoreal estatesexual assaultFresno - Tower District
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Man accused of several random shootings in Fresno County takes the stand
Man arrested in brutal beating of 6-year-old son
Victim suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Southeast Fresno
Tulare DA hosts Rural Crime School
Court docs reveal new details about Woodlake police officer arrest
More crime
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News