14-year-old Michigan girl reported missing over a year ago found pregnant, hiding in closet

DETROIT -- A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing by her foster family over a year ago was found hiding in a closet in an eastern Michigan home this week.

U.S. Marshals obtained a search warrant for a home in Port Huron on Tuesday, where they found the girl in tears and several months pregnant.

"She was crying. She was afraid. She was afraid she was going to end up back in foster care. She was afraid she was going to lose her baby," Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Watson told ABC's affiliate in Detroit, WXYZ.

Residents at the home allegedly denied entry to authorities earlier in the day, prompting them to get a warrant to search it. Authorities have not revealed what connection the girl might have had with the people in the house.

Police and sheriff's deputies are investigating possible criminal sexual misconduct and other offenses, a sheriff's official told WXYZ.

Authorities are pursuing parental kidnapping charges against the girl's biological mother, who previously lost custody of her daughter, Watson said.

The mother is believed to have found the girl after she ran away and started moving the girl from house to house, authorities said. The girl has been reunited with her biological father.