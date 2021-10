TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Deputies are searching for the woman who set a Santa hat on fire outside of the Porterville Superior Courthouse.Surveillance cameras caught the suspect walking near the doors just before 3 am on Monday.The woman took the hat off her head and set it on fire near the front doors.Tulare County deputies and courthouse employees found little damage to the building when they arrived to start their workday.Investigators are still searching for the suspect responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.