Porterville center to help SQF Complex Fires victims closed due to COVID-19 exposure

A Local Assistance Center (LAC) in Porterville for those affected by the SQF Complex Fires has been shut down for a few days due to a COVID-19 exposure.

Tulare County said on Thursday that one person had tested positive for the virus.


The FEMA Mobile Registration Intake Center (MRIC) is also being closed through the weekend, the county said.

Both the LAC and the MRIC will reopen on Monday.


The county released the following information for those needing help during the closure:

During the closure, victims of the SQF Complex fire who need a hard copy of the Right of Entry application can obtain them in the hallway at the 1055 W. Henderson location in Porterville, or at the Resource Management Permit Center at 5961 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia. The ROE application is also available on our recovery website at www.tularecounty.ca.gov/recovers. SQF Victims can also call the SQF Hotline at (559) 802-9790, or visit the recovery website at www.tularecounty.ca.gov/recovers.
