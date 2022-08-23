Teens who set deadly Porterville fire won't face murder charges

The 2020 fire led to the deaths of two Porterville firefighters, Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones.

It's been more than two years since two Porterville firefighters died while battling the inferno at the library. Their loved ones now say their fight for justice has begun.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Murder charges have been dismissed against two teenagers who set the deadly Porterville library fire, and one won't face any charges.

The 2020 fire led to the deaths of two Porterville firefighters, Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones.

RELATED: Porterville arson trial: Officers break down recalling last moments with slain firefighters

One of the teenagers will still face arson charges when he returns to court on September 20 for sentencing, but all charges against the other were dismissed by the judge.

On Monday, the fourth day of the trial of the teens, the District Attorney had to present his closing remarks unexpectedly when the judge made the ruling.

The judge said the critical evidence was the recording of what the boys said in the back of a patrol car while being taken into custody. One clearly set the fire, but also did not intend to harm anyone.

Action News spoke with the defense attorney for the teen facing arson charges. He believes that charged should have been dropped as well.

The families of the fallen firefighters spoke to Action News and said they are not happy with how the hearing ended.

They plan go make a statement on Tuesday and want to talk to the judge.

This story is developing and will continue to be updated.

NOTE: The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.