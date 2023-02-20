'Little Libraries' dedicated to Porterville firefighters killed in fire in 2020

There are now fire truck-shaped little libraries that the community can enjoy, which were designed by the medical facility team.

The community of Porterville honored two firefighters who were killed in the line of duty three years ago.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The community of Porterville honored two firefighters who were killed in the line of duty three years ago.

On Saturday, The Sierra View Medical Center unveiled "Little Libraries" that were dedicated in honor of firefighter Patrick Jones and Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa.

There are now two fire truck-shaped little libraries that the community can enjoy, which were designed by the medical facility team.

The Tulare County Fire Department was there to help with the dedication and painted the finishing touches.