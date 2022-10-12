Man holds 2 women at gunpoint in Porterville home while baby was inside, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is searching for the man they say held two women at gunpoint inside a home.

Deputies say it happened around 6 pm Tuesday on Avenue 284 in Porterville.

The two women told authorities they found a man inside the home when they got there. They say they were then zip tied and held at gunpoint for several hours.

Deputies say a baby was inside the home during the incident.

The man reportedly left the house with two phones and money.

The two women and the baby were not hurt.

There is no description of the man at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.