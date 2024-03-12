Plans underway for new Porterville library, fallen firefighters to be honored

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- An empty 18-acre space on East Olive Avenue will be home to Porterville's new library as part of a larger project to build a community center.

The completion is about three years away, but community members can now submit their input online.

The project will cost upwards of $30 million dollars.

Donnie Moore with the City of Porterville says the site will include state-of-the-art buildings, an outdoor space, an amphitheater, and a sports complex.

"It's the hub. It's something where you have recreation, where you have culture. You have the community center and lots of great resources and activities for all ages. It's just a fantastic place for all to gather, and that's what the community is looking forward to," said Moore.

Blueprints should be completed by the end of 2024.

That's nearly five years after a deadly fire destroyed the city's downtown library.

The 2020 fire claimed the lives of two Porterville firefighters, Patrick Jones and Captain Raymond Figueroa.

"It's just a devastating thing to lose the lives of those who were trying to save the library. The library itself is also just such an important place for the public, but that takes a backseat to the firefighters," expressed Moore.

Selena Rountree was a volunteer at the downtown location and was shocked when it burned down.

For the last four years, she has been coming to the temporary library location and hopes the new library will heal the community.

She looks forward to the resources the new library will bring.

"Well, I've always been sort of a bookworm, and I like going to certain places that have a good homey feel to it. You can also study and get your work done, and I think this place provides all those assets," said Rountree.

The completion of the new library is unknown at this time, but it could be after the year 2027.

Locals have until the end of March to submit their ideas online.

The link for the survey can be found here.

For the English survey click here, and for Spanish click here.

