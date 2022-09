Officers say a 53-year-old man wearing dark clothing was crossing the street when a car crashed into him.

A man is dead after being hit by a car in Porterville Saturday night.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to Conner Street and Springville Avenue just after 9 pm.

They say a 53-year-old man wearing dark clothing was crossing the street when a car crashed into him.

He was taken to Sierra View Medical in Porterville, where he later died.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.