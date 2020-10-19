hit and run

Man arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed 15-year-old

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An alleged hit-and-run driver was arrested after authorities say he killed a 15-year-old boy in Porterville on Friday night.

California Highway Patrol officials say the 23-year-old suspect, identified by officers only as H. Torres, collided with the teen who was riding his bike on West Olive Avenue and North Newcomb Street around 10:40 pm.

The teen suffered major injuries in the crash and was transported to Sierra View District Hospital, where he later died.

Investigators say Torres drove away from the scene right after the crash but was later arrested by officers.

CHP officers do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.
