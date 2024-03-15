Porterville skate park reopens following renovations

A ribbon-cutting ceremony helped mark the reopening of the city's skate park at Newcomb and Henderson inside Veterans Park.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A favorite attraction is back up and running in Porterville.

It's been closed since January for planned improvements, costing $100,000.

Thanks to a state grant, the park also includes some new features.

"I love it, honestly," says Summer Sanchez. "We got the flat bar, which I'm really excited about because you have to go to Provident to go skate at a flat bar. There's none in Tulare or Lindsay, so I'm excited for that. The corner pipe is cool, too. It's just the park is flowy -- that's what I really love about it."

Pro skater Dylan Williams was also there to help celebrate the re-opening.

Two local skateshops provided giveaways.