Porterville's local emergency declaration to stay in effect

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Porterville's local emergency declaration will remain in effect.

Over the last several weeks, the city has been working to protect and reinforce structures along the Tule River.

It's due to the storms from earlier this month.

The declaration was approved on March 13.

City staff is monitoring and maintaining the waterways to keep local residents and property safe.

Due to the erosion along the riverbanks and the impending snow melt, the mandatory evacuation Order along the banks of the Tule River will remain in effect within city limits.

That order is being actively enforced.