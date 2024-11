1 dead after car crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A person has died after a car crash in Fresno County on Friday night.

The crash happened around 6:30 pm in the area of Highway 180 and Grantland Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol has confirmed that at least one person was killed.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Officials have not yet released any other details at this time.

